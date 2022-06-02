Navi Mumbai: NMMC plans to make four civic schools as Green Schools

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | Photo: Representative Image

The education department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to develop four civic schools as Green Schools and a survey has already begun to finalise the schools. The purpose is to create awareness among students for environmental protection.

According to senior officials from the education department, these schools are equipped with solar energy, rainwater harvesting, waste management at source, composting, composition to be used for trees on school premises, processing of wastewater, and use in plants among others. “Attempts will be made to make the four municipal schools in the city green schools with a view to creating awareness among the people about the various problems of rising temperatures,” said the official.

NMMC has been adopting various innovative concepts and environment-friendly measures to make the city sustainable. Apart from treating sewage water and using them for industrial purposes and gardening, the civic body is focusing on the younger generation. “Round the year, the civic body conducts a number of campaigns involving school children. Now, students will see how a building can be made a Green building physically,” said the official.

“So far, we have identified two schools and the two more schools will be selected soon. All the four schools will be made green schools through CSR fund or by the municipal corporation,” said the official.

The survey of schools includes possibilities to create a set up for solar energy, setting up composting pits and rainwater harvesting. “The term green building includes making Energy efficiency, Water efficiency, materials efficiency, indoor environmental quality enhancement, operations and maintenance optimization and waste reduction,” added the official.

The NMMC has 64 schools and more than 36,000 students are enrolled. The civic body also runs English medium and CBSE syllabus schools.