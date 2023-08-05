Navi Mumbai: NMMC Plans For ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ Campaign

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | File Image

In memory of the martyrs and brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for freedom, the nationwide and people-oriented campaign "Meri Maati Mazha Desh'' (My Soil My Country) is being implemented as per the directives of the Central Government. A number of activities will be conducted by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation under this national campaign in its jurisdiction.

In this regard, NMMC Commissioner Mr. Rajesh Narvekar held a meeting to discuss the plan and assign responsibilities. In this meeting, NMMC Nodal Officer of "Majhi Mati Maja Desh" Mission and Deputy Commissioner of Sports and Cultural Affairs Department Mangala Malve, City Engineer Sanjay Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Parks Department Dilip Nerkar, Deputy Commissioner of Social Development Department Shri Ram Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Education Dattatraya Ghanwat, and Executive Engineer Arvind Shinde were present.

As per the instructions of the Central Government, various activities are to be carried out at the Gram Panchayat level from August 9 to 14 and at the municipal level from August 16 to 20, 2023 under the campaign "Meri Mati Mera Desh" with the concept of 'Mitti Ko Naman, Veeron Ko Vandan'.

On the occasion of Independence Amrit Mahotsav, 75 indigenous saplings are to be planted and Amrit Potika is to be created. National flag hoisting and national anthem are also to be performed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)