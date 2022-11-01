e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Indira Gandhi

Civic chief Rajesh Narvekar paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Indira Gandhi on October 30.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
The municipal commissioner of NMMC, Rajesh Narvekar paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Indira Gandhi on October 30. | Amit Srivastava
Navi Mumbai: The municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Rajesh Narvekar paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Indira Gandhi on October 30.

Civic chief Narvekar along with the present officers and employees took oath for the national unity achieved by the vision and work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the present officers and employees took a collective oath that they are solemnly determined to contribute to the preservation of internal security of our country.

Similarly, on the occasion, the Vigilance Awareness Week announced by the government from October 31 to November 6 commenced.

Additional commissioner Sujata Dhole and Sanjay Kakade, DMC (Administration) Nitin Narvekar, City Engineer Sanjay Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Circle 1, Dadasaheb Chabukswar and Deputy Commissioner of Circle 2, Dr. Amrish Patnigire, DMC (Solid Waste Management Department) and Dr. Babasaheb Rajle graced the event.

Many other officials including the Deputy Commissioner of Licensing Department Dr. Sriram Pawar, Assistant Director Urban Planning Somnath Kekan, Deputy Commissioner Anant Jadhav, Municipal Secretary Chitra Baviskar, ETC Center Director Dr. Varsha Bhagat, Additional City Engineer Manoj Patil, Education Officer Aruna Yadav were also present at the event. 

