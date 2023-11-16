Navi Mumbai: NMMC Observes Jawaharlal Nehru & Birsa Munda Birth Anniversary At Civic Headquarters | Amit Srivastava

On November 14, in commemoration of the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the esteemed first Prime Minister of independent India, tributes were paid at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters. In a ceremony attended by officials and staff, Nehru's legacy was remembered and his photo, garlanded. It is noteworthy that Nehru's birthday is widely celebrated as 'Children's Day' throughout the nation.

'Special Diwali Camp for School Students'

To extend the celebration, the NMMC Social Development Department, on behalf of its commitment to education, has organized a 'Special Diwali Camp for School Students' from November 18th to 24th, 2023. This special initiative will take place at a central location within all eight departmental office areas.

Similarly, on November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a visionary freedom fighter of the tribal community, was commemorated with reverence. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters witnessed a ceremony paying tribute to the inspiring memory of Birsa Munda through idol worship at the amphitheater.

Birsa Munda honoured

Born on November 15, 1875, Birsa Munda emerged as a fierce advocate against the injustices of the British government around 1895. Despite enduring British imprisonment and torture, Birsa Munda remained unwavering in his fight for justice. His advocacy extended to the preservation of natural resources such as water, forests, and land, coupled with a strong stance on upholding social traditions and protecting women.

In honor of his contributions, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation felicitated the revered freedom fighter, Birsa Munda, often hailed as 'Jananayak' or the people's leader, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

