Navi Mumbai: NMMC observes birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule | Photo credits: Culture India

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) observed the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule. A lecture was delivered by editor and writer Rahi Bhide at Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli one the occasion.

“NMMC paid a rich tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar by constructing a magnificent memorial to spread the inspiring thoughts of Babasaheb Ambedkar,” said Bhide.

She added, “If Savitribai, our Aksharmayi had not been around, I would not have been able to stand up and speak with such confidence today.”

Bhide further said that Babasaheb Ambedkar said that justice and rights were provided to women through the constitution. “Standing firmly by her husband’s side and boldly taking the initiative in social movements with him, Savitribai not only learned herself but also showed many others the path of development of education and opened the path of progress for women," she said.

She observed that although women are increasingly seen as economically independent, they are not included in the decision-making process which needs to end for the progress of the country.

