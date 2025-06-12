 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is reportedly incurring a financial loss of ₹10 lakh every month due to serious irregularities in worker attendance at its u No. 89 facility. This was revealed in a complaint submitted by the Samaj Samata Kamgar Sangh.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
NMMC headquarters | File Photo

The complaint was addressed last week to senior civic officials, including the Municipal Commissioner and the Additional Commissioner (Solid Waste Management).

As per the complaint, although 52 workers are shown on the payroll, only 15 to 20 workers are actually present on duty daily. The rest are allegedly either absent or working privately at supervisors’ residences, while some are suspected to be ghost employees who draw salaries without rendering any service. " Officials just need to," visit and check on the number of workers actually present for duty," pointed the sangh.

"Despite the severe shortfall in manpower deployment, salaries for the entire workforce continue to be disbursed regularly, causing a monthly loss of approximately ₹10,00,000 to the municipal corporation," said an office bearer. The union has warned that if unchecked, this misappropriation of funds may become impossible to recover in the future.

The union also pointed out similar discrepancies at No 95 facility and expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of action despite earlier complaints to the concerned Deputy Commissioner.

Demanding immediate investigation and strict corrective measures, the union has urged NMMC authorities to plug this loophole to prevent further financial drain on the civic body. The solid waste management department has stated of looking into the allegations.

