Navi Mumbai: NMMC likely to make mandatory to use treated water at construction sites

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will supply only treated water for new construction as well as redevelopment projects in days to come. The civic body has taken the decision following rise in demand for potable water and limited available resources. It will save potable water withdrawn from Morbe dam for drinking purposes.

The civic body has already made an agreement with industrial units in MIDC for supplying treated water from its Koparkhairane and Airoli STPs.

At present, the civic body supplied water from Morbe dam to construction sites at commercial rate at Rs 30 per cubic metre. However, the treated water will be supplied at Rs 18.50 per cubic metre.

During summer, many nodes in the city face water shortage and the demand for more water will increase in years to come. Keeping the future demand and need, the civic has decided to use only treated water for construction works.

For the last several years, the civic body has been planning to utilise the treated water. However, so far, the recycled water has been used only in gardens, parks, and playgrounds in Nerul and Belapur ward. When the civic body had set the STPs in the city, it claimed that recycled water can be used for potable purposes. However, the civic body could not get buyers.

Last year, a memorandum of understanding between NMMC and the MIDC was to supply treated water to industrial units. Supplying treated water will be beneficial for both NMMC and the MIDC as it will be cheap for industrial units and the civic body will also garner revenue of around Rs 494 crores in 15 years.

The work on laying a separate pipeline to supply recycled water to industrial units has been completed and now NMMC is likely to start supplying treated water to at least six industrial units soon. The newly constructed two civic body tertiary level STP plants in Koparkhairane and Airoli will recycle around 42 and 49 MLD wastewater daily.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 07:47 PM IST