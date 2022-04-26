Navi Mumbai: NMMC lays off 1418 of 1911 health workers appointed on a contract basis during COVID-19 Pandemic

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has ended the contract of 1418 health workers appointed on a contract basis during the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, 493 contract workers have been given three months extension as the Covid cases are still being reported.

In order to provide efficient healthcare during the Covid period, the civic body had temporarily recruited 1911 persons on a contract basis. But the COVID-19 cases in the city are under control and the civic body does not need their services anymore. So far, 1418 of them have been laid off.

During first and second of Covid-19, the civic body faced an acute shortage of health workers including doctors and ward boys. The civic body appointed them in a phased manner as per the need on a contract basis. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the civic body had hired a total of 1911 hired doctors, staff nurses, auxiliary nurses, midwives and other eligible health workers on contract basis.

They were hired for three months or the pandemic ends or whichever happens earlier. All doctors were remunerated as per their qualifications, however, the maximum remuneration for a doctor is Rs 100,000. Like an MBBS doctor was paid Rs 100,000 per month and BAMS and BHMS got Rs 75,000 and 60,000 respectively. Similarly, nurses received Rs 45,000, and lab technicians were paid Rs 30,000 per month.

COVID-19 was initially treated at the municipal hospital in Vashi. However, when cases started rising, the civic body set up a 1200 bed Jumbo COVID-19 center at CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi. Later, other Covid centres were also set up. The second wave of Covid was more severe than the first wave. And, so the number of COVID-19 patients in a single day was huge and accordingly more manpower was required.

“NMMC had carried out a large number of temporary recruitment processes during the COVID-19 period. At present, COVID-19 cases are under control and only 493 manpower have been given extensions. If need be again, the right decision will be taken at that time,” said a senior civic official.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 06:33 PM IST