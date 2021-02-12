Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues guidelines for Maghi Ganeshotsav

In the backdrop of COVID 19, the celebration of Maghi Ganeshotsav will be a low-key affair under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The civic body has issued guidelines for the organizer and laid down several conditions for the celebration of the festival this year. The festival this year will be celebrated on February 15.

Organisers will have to take prior permission to organise the festival. As per the guidelines of the High Court, the pandals can be set up.

The restrictions include the number of workers in the puja pandal should not be more than 10 and the number of visitors should be a maximum of 15. There will be no offering of flowers and garlands.

While the Maghi Ganeshotsav is not as popular as Ganeshutsav celebrated during September, the popularity is growing and more households are celebrating it. As per the guidelines, the size of the idol for the household celebration should not be more than 2 feet and mandals can install upto 4 feet.

The civic body has asked Ganpati mandals to stress online darshan and use cable networks and other social media platforms. “This is a very crucial period and any lapses may spoil the one-year hard work,” said a senior civic official from NMMC.