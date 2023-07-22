 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Inspects 15 Landslide-Prone Locations, Residents Urged To Relocate To Safer Areas
Navi Mumbai civic chief Rajesh Narvekar directed the engineering department and other department officers concerned to inspect all possible precarious areas and submit a report.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
Two days after the Irshalwadi landslide tragedy, Navi Mumbai’s landslide-prone areas were inspected by the authorities and residents were asked to move to safer places. Officials said a warning had been issued before the arrival of the monsoon as well.
Landslide prone areas inspected
City Engineer Sanjay Desai, along with both deputy commissioners of both zones, inspected possible cracked areas in their respective areas on Friday. Additional Commissioner Dr Sujata Dhole, and Deputy Commissioner of Disaster Management Department Babasaheb Rajle inspected landslide prone areas in the hills.
Of the total 15 possible dangerous locations, there are four in Belapur, adjoining Durga Mata Nagar, Sambhaji Nagar, sector 8, sector 10, the Parsik Hill area near Park Hotel, and areas near the Income Tax colony.
In Nerul, Ramesh Metal Quarry in Mahatma Gandhi Nagar in MIDC and Balaji hill area of Sector 20 are dangerous. In Turbhe, the Hanuman Nagar Hill, MIDC, Katkari Pada, and a couple of other areas in the MIDC are landslide-prone. In the Digha ward, the hill area of Ilgatpada, and Lal Bahadur Shastri School are possible landslide locations.

Concern over potential landslide sites
Environmentalists and local residents expressed grave concerns over possible landslides at Parsik Hill and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has agreed to look into them. Narvekar informed environment group NatConnect Foundation that the civic body would examine all aspects involved.
Officials said residents are reluctant to leave their homes despite repeated warnings and this could be dangerous. They said warning boards have been put up at places where they are missing. Now in the wake of the Irshalwadi mudslide, Narwekar has instructed officials to take measures to prevent any kind of harm to citizens and move them to safe places.

