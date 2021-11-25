Navi Mumbai: NMMC inoculates more than 17,000 citizens under 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for COVID-19 vaccination

Under the door-to-door vaccination drive, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already vaccinated more than 6800 citizens with the first dose and around 11,000 with the second dose of the Covid vaccine. As many citizens are not visiting the centre for the second dose, the civic body aims to vaccinate the maximum number of citizens who have already completed the required gap for the second dose.

NMMC started the “Har Ghar Dastak” (door-to-door) campaign from the second week of November to fully vaccinate 100 percent of citizens. The civic body noticed that a number of citizens are not showing interest in taking the second dose. However, in order to get protected from the Covid virus, it is necessary for everyone to take both doses.

“The "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign as suggested by the state government will speed up the immunization of the citizens of the NMMC area and the citizens of the city will be protected by taking both doses as soon as possible,” said an official from the civic health department. Even civic chief Abhijeet Bangar had appealed to the citizens to get both doses of vaccination within the stipulated time to get complete protection from covid. He had also requested to provide the right information to the municipal health workers who come to their homes under the Har Ghar Dastak campaign.

As per the data provided by the civic health department, so far, a total of 6820 citizens were administered with the first dose and 11,031 with the second dose of vaccine. “Around 67 percent of citizens have been given both doses of the vaccine,” said the official.

For the door-to-door vaccination campaign, the civic body has deputed Asha Swayamsevak and ANM. Citizens who have missed the first or second dose are being vaccinated at the same place by collecting information. In addition, the civic body is carrying Covid vaccination sessions on 343 vaccination sites in various parts of the country under Mission Rainbow except for regular vaccination sessions.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 06:20 PM IST