Navi Mumbai: NMMC inducts five 'fire bikes' to help extinguish flames in narrow lanes - See Pics

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) fire department has inducted five 'fire motorbikes' or bikes modified to a firefighting vehicle to its squad.

The bikes will be used in narrow lanes and gaothan areas where fire engines cannot reach easily. Depending upon their success, the department will decide on increasing the numbers.

The bikes will be used in narrow lanes and gaothan areas where fire engines cannot reach easily| FPJ photo

Each fire station in the satellite city has been given one bike. NMMC has five fire stations located at Airoli, Koparkhairane, Vashi, Nerul and Belapur and there are 24 fire engines “The bikes are equipped with two backpack-style fire extinguishers, each with a capacity of 20 litres. They will be used for narrow lanes and gaothan areas of Navi Mumbai,” said Shrish Aradwad, chief fire officer of NMMC.

Each fire station in the satellite city has been given one bike.| FPJ photo

The bikes are equipped with two backpack-style fire extinguishers, each with a capacity of 20 litres.| FPJ photo

The Royal Enfield bikes are equipped with fire-fighting arrangements. “The purpose of the inducting fire bikes is to cut down the time in reaching the affected sites,” said Aradwad, adding that there are narrow lanes in gaothan and slums where fire engines cannot reach easily.

“They are also helpful in traffic as it can easily evade traffic and reach the spot,” said Arawad. “The induction of fire bikes will increase the strength of fire department in fire-fighting,” said Aradwad, adding that the training has been completed and firefighters have already made rounds in gaothan and slum areas to check its accessibility in such areas.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 07:03 PM IST