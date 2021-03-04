Navi Mumbai: NMMC increases vaccination centres, over 25,000 jabbed in the city

The number of people vaccinated under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has crossed 25,000 with more than 528 elderly with comorbidities and senior citizens being vaccinated. The civic body has allowed six more private hospitals to administer Covid-19 vaccine in the city.

As per the data shared by the NMMC’s Health department, till March 3, a total of 25,265 people have been vaccinated in the city.

Of the total number of vaccinations, a total of 15,366 healthcare workers vaccinated first dose and 2,647 of the second dose. Similarly, a total of 9,063 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far and 17 of them received the second dose.

Meanwhile, starting from March 1, under the NMMC area a total of 528 elderly with comorbidities and senior citizens were vaccinated.

The civic body also started the vaccination at Dr. D Y Patil Hospital, Nerul, Divine Multispeciality Hospital, Nerul, Mangal Prabhu Nursing home, Juinagar, Acharya Gyaneshwar Hospital, Nerul, Dr. R N Suraj Hospital, Suraj, MPCT Hospital, Sanpada and Suyash Hospital, Seawoods.

Senior citizens can register using the Co-Win app, Aarogya Setu App, and by log on cowin.gov.in. By using a mobile number and OTP, one can create an account and fill in details like name, age, gender, and upload an identity document. If the person is above 45, upload the doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof. Then centre and date and maximum of 4 appointments can be made by one mobile number. The other options are also available for senior citizens who are not tech-savvy. They can go to common service centres and get themselves registered. A call centre number – 1507 – can also be availed for the same.