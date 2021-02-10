Navi Mumbai: NMMC increases COVID-19 vaccination centre to 25, 71% of the target get vaccine so far

The civic body started with four centres and increased gradually to 25 within a month. A senior civic official said that they have made arrangements for 50 centres and as per the need, the number of centres will be increased.

With the increase in the number of centres for vaccinations, the number of people being vaccinated per day has also increased. However, so far, including COVID-19 warriors and FHW, the total vaccination is 71%. “As per the target, a total 20,153 people should have been vaccinated. But due to multiple reasons, a total 14,283 people could be vaccinated,” said the official.

In the first phase, around 17,000 COVID warriors will be vaccinated. The civic body has received a total of 40,000 doses.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of NMMC, had appealed to citizens that the vaccine is safe and whoever has been registered and receive a message for the vaccination must go to the respective centre. The civic chief also appealed to not believe in rumours.