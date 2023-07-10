Navi Mumbai: NMMC Holds Cleanliness Workshop In NRI Complex Phase 1

NMMC Holds Cleanliness Workshop In NRI Complex Phase 1 | Amit Srivastava

Keeping in mind that since cleanliness is something to be regularized, awareness about it is also necessary to be regularized.

Importance of zero waste explained

The Belapur ward conducted a workshop at NRI Complex 1 to interact with the residents about cleanliness. Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan NMMC Nodal Officer Dr. Babasaheb Rajale explained the importance of zero waste.

Dr. Rajale explained that the less waste is left outside the house, the higher the standard of cleanliness will be. He also cleared the concept of 3 R.

'Converting wet waste into fertilizer'

During the workshop, it was focused to generate as little waste as possible. Similarly, the civic body also urged that the process of converting wet waste into fertilizer should be done in the house by using compost baskets to dispose of the wet waste generated in the house.

NMMC officials appeal

In addition, NMMC officials appealed to prevent the incineration of plastic that will not be destroyed for thousands of years and to save the environment for future generations. “We should decide and implement a plan to completely stop the use of plastic bags and use cloth and paper bags,” said Dr Rajale.