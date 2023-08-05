Navi Mumbai: NMMC Holds Awareness Programme On World Breastfeeding Week With Dr Abhijit Mhapankar | File Photo

World Breastfeeding Week is being observed from August 1 to 7. On this occasion, women are informed about the importance of breastfeeding for the overall growth of the baby through different media. In accordance with this, various activities are being organized by the Health Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The civic body held a Facebook live of a well-known paediatrician and neonatologist Dr Abhijit Mhapankar as part of World Breastfeeding Week. The slogan of this year is 'Enabling Breastfeeding: Making Difference for Working Parents'.

Dr. Mhapankar explained the importance of breastfeeding and gave important information about what care mothers should take while breastfeeding.

'Enabling Breastfeeding: Making Difference for Working Parents'

In line with the slogan of World Breastfeeding Week, Dr. Mhapankar said that women should exercise and try to take maternity leave. Mother should also try to stay with the baby as much as possible. He also said that if possible, work from home should be done full-time or part-time. In case a mother has to go to work, they should clean themselves before leaving for work in the morning and breastfeed the baby immediately after coming from work.

Prolactin hormones, which are necessary for milk production, are secreted more at night, so try to breastfeed as often as possible at night, he added.

another special Facebook Live with Dr Sucheta Kinjwadekar

On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, NMMC Health Department will organise another special Facebook Live event on August 8, 2023 on the importance of breastfeeding. Dr Sucheta Kinjwadekar will interact with the audience at 4 pm. This program can be experienced for free by visiting Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NMMConline. Women are requested to participate in this program.

Read Also Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Promotes 69 Officials In 7 Departments

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)