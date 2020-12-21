Navi Mumbai: NMMC gets 2,871 post-COVID emergency calls, number of infected persons crosses 50,000

While the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has completed the preparation for vaccination of around 16000 COVID warriors, the number of infected persons with the coronavirus has crossed 50,000.

Post-COVID care will be a challenge before the civic body as the number of infected persons continues to rise.

The number of infected with COVID 19 has reached 50,291 on December 21 with 82 fresh positive cases reported under the civic jurisdiction.

For the last two months, there is a declining trend of COVID 19 cases in the city and now the active cases are left only 1001. However, at least 80 to 100 new positive cases are being reported.

According to a civic official, the recovery rate has reached 95% with 48257 persons cured and returned home. The mortality rate stands at 2.05%.

As per the NMMC official website, healthcare executives at the call center made around 6,52,226 calls and talked around 13,69,675 minutes to take their health status.

The call centre set up by NMMC counseling people who recovered from the COVID infection. Around 6603 people infected with COVID 19 were already provided with medical help by a dedicated team of doctors in the city.

While the civic body did not reveal much on the nature of complications, however, it informed that a dedicated medical team is constantly in touch with all post-COVID persons in the city.

“We have made around 209364 calls to people already recovered from COVID to know their health status,” said the official. He added that they have already provided a total of 2871 post-COVID emergencies.

Individuals suffered from Covid-19 and have completed the isolation period referred to as Post-COVID. These individuals have been called twice a week.

“Further, Telephonic Health Assessment (THA) is done which is a systematic approach, developed especially for evaluation and tracking of an individual’s overall health status. Here patient/individual have been asked a specific set of questions (as per their category) that includes not only listening to patient's concern but also provides emotional support that they need in this trying situation,” said the official.

“Psychological counseling is a major challenge for post-COVID persons and that is being with experts appointed by the civic administration,” added the official.