Navi Mumbai: NMMC focuses vaccination for age group 12 to 14 years

Navi Mumbai: The vaccination drive for the age group 12 to 14 years is gaining momentum in the last few days in Navi Mumbai. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is conducting the vaccination drive at 204 schools and hospitals in Nerul, Vashi and Airoli.

The civic body has a total of 92,800 Corbevax vaccines. After the completion of vaccination in the age group of 15 to 18 years, now the municipal administration has emphasized on vaccination in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

Vaccination for this age group started from March 16 and so far, the first dose has been to 36,821 children and 6,524 children with second dose.

NMMC has already achieved the target of 100 per cent first and second dose of vaccination for citizens above 18 and even the vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years has been completed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:50 AM IST