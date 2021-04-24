Navi Mumbai: NMMC fines over 150 people at APMC for flouting COVID-19 norms

As per the instructions of civic chief Abhijeet Bangar, a raid was carried out in the vegetable market from 12 noon to 5 am. A total fine of Rs 62,300 was recovered during the operation. A total of Rs 57,500 was recovered from 115 persons for not wearing masks. Similarly, 4,800 fines were levied on 24 persons for violating the rules of social distance.

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kanade and Assistant Commissioner of Turbhe ward Subodh Thanekar carried out the raid. Police personnel was also present during the operation.

In addition, Assistant Commissioner Ashok Madhavi of Koparkhairane ward paid close attention to ensure that the shops of essential services would be open from 7 am to 11 am as per the order of “Break the Chain”. A total fine of Rs 20,000 was levied on 2 shops in Sector 12E and Sector 11 for violating the rules.