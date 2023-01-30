Navi Mumbai: NMMC felicitates winners of essay and poem recitation competition |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a number of literary programmes as part of the Marathi language conservation fortnight (MLCF) from January 14 to January 28. The civic body ensured that the Marathi language is used as much as possible in the office during the fortnight.

219 essays were received as part of competition organised by civic body

The Marathi language department of the state government had given instructions through a circular that the Marathi Language Conservation Fortnight should be celebrated from January 14 to January 28, 2023. As part of it, the civic body also conducted an essay writing competition. A total of 219 essays were received.

Out of 219 essays, Lavesh Patil bagged first, Suhasini Valunj and Chitra Baviskar secured second and third place respectively. Similarly, Anuja Kharsamble, Leena Patil, Dr. Lalan Patil, Anita Khairnar, Rahul Kamble, Narayan Landge were felicitated with incentive prizes by dignitaries.

Winners of poem recitation competition:

In addition, out of 36 poets in the poetry recitation competition, Pushpanjali Karve won first place, Praveen Jadhav won second place, and Pankaj Borade won third place. Sanika Shete, Kanchan Mali, Chitra Baviskar, Bhavna Pawar, Abhay Jadhav won the incentive prizes.

