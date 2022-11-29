Navi Mumbai: NMMC felicitates winners of Constitution Day essay and elocution competition

Students felicitated by Thane District Social Welfare Department Commissioner Samadhan Ingle and NMMC Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar. |

Navi Mumbai: As part of Constitution Day and with an aim to create awareness about the values of the Indian Constitution, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organised an essay and elocution competition. The winners of the competitions were felicitated during a glittering ceremony held at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial on the eve of Indian Constitution Day.

On this occasion Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole, Deputy Commissioner of Social Development Department Dadasaheb Chabukswar, author and speaker Suresh Sawant, Education Officer Aruna Yadav were present.

The winners were felicitated by Thane District Social Welfare Department Commissioner Samadhan Ingle and NMMC Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar. There were three topics for participants. They were Importance of Indian Constitution, My Constitution, My Pride and Constitution Making and Babasaheb.

A total of 289 students participated in the Essay Competition in the primary school group of NMMC schools. Shravani Umbarkar, a student of Turbhe Gaon bagged the first prize. Similarly, a total of 225 students participated in the secondary school group of NMMC and Harshada Harugade, a student of Airoli school no. 103 bagged the first prize.