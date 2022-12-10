Navi Mumbai: NMMC employees donate blood at camp held in civic headquarters

Employees of NMMC donate blood | Sourced Photo

A total of 83 employees including officials of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) donated blood during a special camp organised at civic headquarters in Belapur on Friday.

Interestingly, four citizens who visited the municipal headquarters for work also voluntarily participated and donated blood.

Keeping in mind that there is no better charity than blood donation to meet the need of any person in times of trouble, civic employees came forward for a noble cause.

NMMC has its own blood bank in Vashi Public Hospital from which blood is supplied to the willing donors as per requirement. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar organised the blood donation camp for the civic blood bank at NMMC headquarters from 10 am to 5 pm.

In the last two years, there has been an increase in health facilities in NMMC hospitals. In accordance with it, the need for blood for the treatment of various diseases or during surgeries has increased and for that purpose, blood donation camps are being organized at various places through the Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray Blood Bank of NMMC Vashi Public Hospital.