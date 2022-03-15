Navi Mumbai: NMMC election likely to be pushed ahead

The election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is likely to be pushed ahead as the state government has cancelled the ward formation. The state government has taken the power of ward formation from the state election commission.

The term of the NMMC had already ended in April 2020, and the civic body is being run by the administrator and the municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar. The election process was underway and the suggestions and objections of the ward formation were already sent to the state election commissioner. The civic body’s election was likely to happen in April. However, the development is likely to push the election for at least six months.

The Maharashtra Government has issued a gazetted notification on the cancellation of remapping/delimitation of wards in Mumbai and other civic bodies. The order was released after the Governor last week signed two bills to amend the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act and the Maharashtra Municipal councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act 1965 and Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act and the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act 1961 in the legislature.

Local BJP unit has termed the decision against the democracy and claimed that it would weaken the democratic system and rights of common people.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 07:51 PM IST