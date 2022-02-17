Navi Mumbai: NMMC directs contractors to keep all public and community toilets as cleaned as international airports

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will take strict action against the contractors if public toilets are not maintained and kept clean. Civic chief Abhijit Bangar has directed to ensure that all public and community toilets are cleaned round the clock and it can be compared to toilets at international airports.

With complaints of poor cleanliness and non-availability of water in many community toilets, the civic chief directed to install a tank of high capacity and ensure round-the-clock water supply in all public toilets.

At present, there are a total of 606 public and community toilets with a maximum of 98 in the Airoli ward followed by 84 toilets in the Nerul ward.

“Many people who do not have spacious houses with toilet facilities at home have the right to use clean toilets,” said Bangar, adding that keeping public toilets clean and it can be comparable to those of international airport toilets. “All the toilets should have water, liquid shop, clean and proper ventilation,” said Bangar.

In the Cleanliness Survey 2021, Navi Mumbai ranked number one with a population of 10 to 40 lakhs category. As toilet cleanliness is an important part of the survey and responsible matter like city cleanliness and no help will be expended in it. The Municipal Commissioner, Shri. Abhijeet Bangar instructed the toilet cleaning contractors to pay careful attention to toilet cleaning.

“The location of all the toilets in the NMMC area is easily available on Google Map and it is our responsibility to provide clean toilets to the citizens and people coming to the city,” said Bangar. He added that he would not entertain any shortfalls.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 07:19 PM IST