Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes Unauthorised Construction In Ghansoli; Charges Penalty

NMMC demolishes unauthorised structure in Ghansoli, imposes penalty | Amit Srivastava

The Encroachment Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) took action by demolishing an under-construction, ground-plus-one-story building in Ghansoli. This unauthorized construction was being undertaken by Gajanan Motiram Keni, the landowner, and Mohammad Mumtaz Ansari, the developer, without obtaining any prior approval from NMMC.

Notice was issued prior to razing of structures

Upon the discovery of these unauthorized structures, the Ghansoli ward office issued a notice under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966. Initially, the individuals responsible for the unauthorized construction were instructed to remove the structures themselves. However, they continued with construction in defiance of the directive.

To address this issue, the eviction of these unauthorized structures was initiated under the guidance of NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, Deputy Commissioner of the Encroachment Department, Dr. Rahul Gethe, and the Ghansoli Department Officer. This operation received the support of a police team led by Commissioner Mr. Sanjay Taide and his department colleagues.

Penalty of Rs. 50,000 charged

Thanks to this coordinated effort, the unauthorized construction has been completely demolished with the assistance of eight workers and appropriate equipment. Additionally, a penalty of Rs. 50,000 has been imposed for the removal of the aforementioned unauthorized construction. The crackdown on illegal encroachments will remain a top priority in the future.