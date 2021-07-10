Navi Mumbai: NMMC demolishes three more illegal structures in Airoli

As a precautionary measure to check unauthorized construction in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has continued taking action against illegal structures. The Airoli ward of the civic body carried out the demolition drive and demolished at least three illegal structures. The concrete structures were constructed without the civic body’s permission.

In the last month, the civic body has taken action against more than 30 illegal structures across all civic wards. Last week, the Ghansoli ward had removed the unauthorized structures.

As per the Encroachment department of Airoli ward, two one-storey building was being constructed at Sector 1 and Sector 2 in Airoli without any prior permission of NMMC.

Similarly at Sector 9, Divagaon in Airoli a three-storey building was also constructed without permission. “We have demolished all three unauthorized structures,” said an official from Airoli ward.

The official added that the ward had already sent a notice to remove the illegal constructions. However, they did not pay on the notice and continued the civil work.