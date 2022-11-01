Navi Mumbai: NMMC demolishes an under-construction structure in Ghansoli

The unauthorized construction was removed by Turbhe ward in the presence of police officials | FPJ Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Encroachment Department of the Ghansoli ward of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an under-construction illegal structure in Arjunwadi in Ghansoli. The work of the ground floor slab of the building was already completed without any permission from the civic body.

A notice was issued under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorized construction and the owners were asked to remove themselves.

However, despite the notice being served, they did not remove the unauthorized construction. Finally, the civic body carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorized construction.

The unauthorized construction was removed by Turbhe ward in the presence of police officials with the help of one pocklain, 12 laborers, 1 electric hammer, and a gas cutter.