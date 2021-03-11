Navi Mumbai: NMMC declares 10 primary schools illegal - Check out full list here

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has declared 10 primary schools under its jurisdiction unauthorized as they are running without state government approval. The civic body has appealed to parents to not admit their children in these schools. It has also published the name of these schools.
As per the section 18 of Right to Education Act 2009, no new school can run without approval of the concerned authority. By the end of January 30, 2021, the civic body observed that the 10 primary schools in NMMC area are being run illegally as they do not have approval either from the state government or the local body.
The civic body has directed to the management of these schools to ask parents to re-admit their children in government approved schools nearby and also directed them to close their schools. Even parents have been appealed to not admit their children in schools that are running illegally.
“Parents who have already admitted their child in these unauthorized school should cancel admission and take admission in the nearest government approved school, so that they do not suffer any educational loss,” said Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner.
All the 10 schools declared as illegal are English medium and they are located in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Ghansoli and Airoli wards.
A senior official from the civic education department said that every year issue list of such schools that are running without permission in the interest of parents. “The civic body ensures that parents should be aware before admitting their children in these schools,” said the official.
List of the unathorised schools:
1) Al Momina School, Belapur
2) Ikra International School, Nerul
3) The Orchid International School, Nerul
4) Navi Mumbai Christian English School, Turbhe
5) Rose Buds School, Turbhe
6) Saraswati Vidya Niketan School, Ghansoli
7) Orchid World Primary School, Ghansoli
8) Emphasis English School, Ghansoli
9) Blossom School, Ghansoli
10) Ilim English School, Rabale
