Navi Mumbai: NMMC declares 10 primary schools illegal - Check out full list here

The civic body has directed to the management of these schools to ask parents to re-admit their children in government approved schools nearby and also directed them to close their schools. Even parents have been appealed to not admit their children in schools that are running illegally.

“Parents who have already admitted their child in these unauthorized school should cancel admission and take admission in the nearest government approved school, so that they do not suffer any educational loss,” said Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner.

All the 10 schools declared as illegal are English medium and they are located in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Ghansoli and Airoli wards.

A senior official from the civic education department said that every year issue list of such schools that are running without permission in the interest of parents. “The civic body ensures that parents should be aware before admitting their children in these schools,” said the official.