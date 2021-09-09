Navi Mumbai: NMMC creates 151 artificial ponds for immersion of Ganesh idols

In order to control the crowd amid the corona crisis during the Ganesh Utsav, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has created 151 artificial ponds for the immersion of idols. These ponds are located nearby the traditional ponds, which are used for idol immersions for several years. The 10-day Ganesh Utsav is starting from September 10.

Last year, the civic body had created 135 artificial ponds. However, following a joint meeting of Police and NMMC officials, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar directed to increase the number of artificial ponds this year. “Considering the experience of the previous year, the engineering department was advised to increase the number of artificial lakes if necessary for the convenience of the citizens and to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 due to congestion,” said a senior civic official. He added that the number of artificial immersion ponds has been increased by 16 from 135 last year and 151 artificial immersion ponds have been constructed this year.

As per the civic chief instructions, all these artificial immersion ponds are ready by September 9.

The NMMC has 22 traditional ponds that are used for idol immersion whether it is Ganesh Utsav or any other festival. Of the 22 immersion sites, 5 are in Belapur, 2 in Nerul, 2 in Vashi, 3 in Turbhe, 3 in Koparkhairane, 4 in Ghansoli, 3 in Airoli, and 1 in Digha. At all these places, volunteers and lifeguards will be deployed.

In addition, the civic body has created 151 artificial ponds across the city. Of these 151 artificial ponds, 21 ponds are in Belapur, 27 in Nerul, 18 in Vashi, 20 in Turbhe, 16 in Koparkhairane, 17 in Ghansoli, 23 in Airoli, and 9 in the Digha ward have been created. “We will put up enough hoardings to locate these ponds. In addition, the civic body will also use social media and official websites to inform people about ponds location,” added Bangar.

The lakes have been constructed on a temporary basis. Information about the locations of artificial immersion ponds by the department is being disseminated through hoardings in those departments and these places are also being disseminated through WhatsApp as well as the website of the corporation, Facebook and Twitter.

The Solid Waste Management Department is has made two separate Nirmalya Kalash for wet and dry Nirmala (offerings) at all the immersion sites and separate carats are also being arranged for the prasads, fruits. These prasad materials and fruits will be distributed to needy children and citizens.

