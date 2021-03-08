Navi Mumbai: NMMC continues its drive against banned plastic

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) continued its drive against the use of banned plastic in the city. Last week, the civic body took action against a total of 46 shops in Vashi, Sanpada, and Koparkhairane on Saturday. The civic body collected a total of Rs 2.4 lakh and seized banned 902 kg plastic from shops.

Last week on March 4, the civic body in a joint drive with the police, seized 950 kg of banned plastic from APMC's vegetable market. The civic body also collected Rs 30,000 fine.

On Saturday morning, the civic body started the drive at sector 9 in Vashi and fined 14 shops and collected Rs 70,000 fines. On the same day, Rs 1 lakh fines were collected from 20 shops at sectors 3, 5, and 16 in Sanpada. In addition, 14 shops were fined in Koparkhairane and Rs 70,000 was collected as fines. “We seized 902 kg banned plastic during the drive,” said a senior civic official, adding that a total of 1800 kgs banned plastic was seized during the week.

In January, the Vashi ward has taken action against 45 violators and collected over Rs 2.5 lakh fines from them. They also seized 45 kgs of plastic from them.

During the lockdown, action against banned plastic was slowed down as there was hardly any activity. However, eying on number one rank in cleanliness survey, the civic body is stressing on the action.

In 2018, in Maharashtra, the government had imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution, and storage of plastic materials that included one-time-use bags, spoons, and plates, among others.

The use of single-use plastic bags below 50 microns was already banned in 2006 and in 2018, the state government banned all kinds of single-use plastics and thermocol. Following this, the civic body had formed eight committees at the ward level.