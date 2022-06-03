Navi Mumbai: NMMC constructing multiple underground and overhead water tanks in Turbhe ward

FPJ Photo

Navi Mumbai: With an aim to improve water supply in slum areas in Turbhe ward, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is constructing underground water tanks with a capacity of 1.5 million liters and a high-quality water tank with a capacity of 1 million liters at Indiranagar.

The work on the underground water tank has been completed while the civil work on the 20-meter-water tank has also been completed. Hanuman Nagar in the Turbhe area already has an underground water tank with a capacity of 0.5 million liters.

Also, a high-quality water tank with a capacity of 1.5 million liters is being constructed at Turbhe Store and the work of 10-meter-high pillars has been completed.

While inspecting the work, civic chief Abhijit Bangar directed that the work should be completed within the stipulated time. He said that the work of pumping machinery should be carried out simultaneously.

It was also pointed out that the work of laying the aqueducts for water distribution should be done in parallel while the water aqueducts are being constructed.

Meanwhile, the civic chief directed officials to complete the ongoing work of a 5 million liters capacity underground water tank and a 2 million liters capacity high-level water tank at Sector 19, Turbhe at the earliest.

