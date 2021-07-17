Navi Mumbai: NMMC conducts COVID-19 tests of around 87 percent of citizens in city

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is at the forefront in conducting COVID testing in comparison to the population of the city. The civic body has already conducted around 87 percent of the total population. The population of the city is 15 lakhs.

As per the data shared by the civic health department, the civic body has already conducted testing 13,06,517 citizens of the city. Of the total testing, 1,02,546 citizens were found positive of COVID and 99247 have recovered and went home. However, a total of 1316 citizens died due to COVID infection.

The effects of the second wave of COVID appear to be waning somewhat and the daily cases of COVID patients seem to be stabilizing. However, as part of preventive measures for the possible third wave, the civic body has significantly increased COVID testing.

“We are testing all citizens in the building where COVID-positive patients are found. Apart from this, emphasis has been laid on increasing testing in crowded places like APMC markets, railway stations, and markets,” said an official from the Health Department. At present, more than 7,000 citizens are being tested daily and in the last 15 days, 99,856 or around 1 lakh citizens have been tested for COVID. “So far, we have already conducted COVID test of 13,06,517 citizens,” said the official.