Navi Mumbai: NMMC conducts anti-plastic campaigns across the city

NMMC officials conduct anti-plastic campaigns in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started an anti-plastic campaign and is taking action against the use of banned plastic in the city. The campaign is also seen as part of the preparation for the cleanliness survey 2023.

The action is being taken by the ward offices in their respective jurisdiction. In the last week, the Airoli ward has taken action against seven shopkeepers in Sector 3 and Sector 20 in Airoli and collected Rs 40,000 fines from them. One of the shopkeepers was found violating the law a second time and Rs 10,000 was collected from him.

Similarly, a fine of Rs 500 was also collected from shops for littering in Sector 3 and Sector 20 in Airoli.

Koparkhairane ward also took action against 4 shopkeepers in Sector 3 and Sector 20 and collected Rs 20,000 fines. Plastic bags were also seized. Similarly, 3 shopkeepers were fined Rs 250 each for dumping garbage at the wrong place.

Under the Nerul ward, Rs 5,000 was recovered from the businessmen of Sector 4 and plastic bags were seized. Also, a total fine of Rs 1,000 was levied on 4 shopkeepers of Sector 3 for littering in public places In Ghansoli too, 10 kg plastic bags were seized from a businessman along with a fine of Rs 5,000 was levied.