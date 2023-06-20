 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Concretizes 63 Crossroads, Remaining 15 Squares Underway
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In order to prevent traffic congestion at important chowks and cross roads, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is making the stretch potholes free by concretizing the road. Of the total 88 junctions across the city, the civic body has already concretized 63 chowks or crossroads in the city.

The remaining 15 chowks will be concretized before the festival starts after the monsoon, said a senior civic official.

Grievances redressal system along with Whatsapp number

In 2012-13, the Supreme Court had directed state government and local bodies of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to make all important junctions pothole-free. In this regard, NMMC executed an annual maintenance repair contract for immediate repair of potholes wherever they are found. This matter has been attached to the Grievance Redressal System and WhatsApp number 8424948888 has been made available for citizen contact. “We concretized important junctions in the first phase as chances of traffic congestion is very high if potholes are there,” said the official.

Of the total 63 squares concretized included 7 in Belapur ward, 21 in Nerul ward, 4 in Vashi ward, 10 in Turbhe ward, 3 in Koparkhairane ward, 14 in Ghansoli ward, and 4 in Airoli ward.

Roadwork to be completed before festivals

Meanwhile, the work on 15 chowks was stopped due to the monsoon period. However, following a discussion with the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Department, the civic body has decided to complete them during the monsoon whenever it gets time. “As Dusserah and Diwali festivals are celebrated after the monsoon, these works cannot be taken. So, the civic body will try to complete them during this period,” said the official. He added that the concretizing of the remaining 10 squares will be done after the monsoon.

“The chowk concreting works are done speedily by ensuring that the citizens will not face any kind of problem for traffic and transportation,” said Sanjay Desai, city engineer of NMMC. 

