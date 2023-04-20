Navi Mumbai: NMMC completes 65% pre-monsoon sewer cleaning work | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Around 65 per cent cleaning work of major and minor nullahs under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction has been completed. The civic body has given nullah and sewer lines cleaning to 96 contractors and it expects that the work will be completed before the arrival of the monsoon.

Although, there is a forecast of delayed arrival of the monsoon this year, the civic administration started the pre-monsoon preparedness including cleaning all major and minor nullahs at the beginning of April.

5,94,583 running meters of sewers in 8 wards of NMMC

The silt that is kept aside from the sewers should be removed within 24 hours, said Mr. Narvekar. “Dry waste should be removed within 24 hours and wet waste soon after it dried,” said Mr. Narvekar. He added that laxity will not be tolerated.

There are a total of 5,94,583 running meters of sewers in 8 wards of NMMC and they will be cleaned as part of the pre-monsoon preparedness. “In case, there are obstacles in the flow of water, it will be the responsibility of the concerned contractor to remove them,” said an official from the Solid waste Management department of NMMC.

All the contractors have been asked to display a notice board of the ongoing sewer cleaning work and it is also the responsibility of the contractor to provide safety materials like gloves and gumboots to the cleaning workers. “In some places, despite the provision of safety materials, it is observed that the workers are working without using them and such pictures are being received from aware citizens. Based on complaints, we have instructed contractors and sanitation inspectors to ensure that the safety gears provided to the workers should be used by them,” said Dr Babasaheb Rajale, DMC (Solid Waste Management).

In addition, contractors have been directed to cover the drains after cleaning as it can be dangerous. “After cleaning of the sewers, the number 23 will be written in a circle on the lids of the sewers in yellow colour to symbolize the year 2023,” said Dr Rajale.