Navi Mumbai: NMMC commissioner reviews pre-monsoon preparation, directs all agencies to complete work by May 15

While issuing a 24 hours helpline number of Disaster Control for the monsoon, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has directed all agencies including the municipal corporation to complete all ongoing works of gutters, footpaths, and roads by May 15. After the deadline, the civic body will not allow any new works except urgent works.

“The executive engineer and all six assistant commissioners of the respective wards should personally inspect the places where the work is being done and pay attention to speed up the work,” said civic chief Abhijit Bangar. He added that the Central Disaster Control Room toll-free number of NMMC is 1800222309/1800222310. The civic chief appealed to citizens to approach during an emergency.

As per the forecast, the monsoon is expected to arrive earlier this year. During a review meeting for monsoon preparation, Bangar instructed that the existing works should be completed by May 15. He cleared that the road should be free from potholes under any circumstances. He also fixed the responsibility for the quality of roads and asked the MIDC to maintain roads in its jurisdiction. MIDC officials present in the meeting assured the civic body.

Meanwhile, civic chief Bangar asked to make citizens aware of roads in MIDC jurisdiction and NMMC jurisdiction clearly.

Bangar asked officials to ensure that sludge removal work should be carried out on war footing soon after they dry up within a couple of days.

The ward officers have been instructed to immediately inspect landslide-prone areas, construction sites, and dangerous buildings and take necessary steps including shifting people to safer places if needed.

The Commissioner directed that in case of any need to relocate people, temporary shelters should be set up for their accommodation and all other arrangements should be made to ensure adequate provision of food and other necessities.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that the street lights and traffic signal system should be in good condition during the rainy season, carry out pruning of tree branches near electric street lights so as not to obstruct the light on the road, and immediate inspection of dangerous trees and electricity poles, among others.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Training session on Tuberculosis Eradication held in Panvel

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 07:37 PM IST