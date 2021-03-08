Navi Mumbai: NMMC collects Rs 440 crore property tax till March 1

The collection of property tax has been severely affected due to COVID 19 outbreak and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have collected Rs 440 crore property tax till March 1. However, the civic body had estimated Rs 630 crore property tax collections for the financial year 2020-21.

Now, the civic body is expecting that it will collect a little more tax under the Abhay Yojana which has been extended till March 31. However, after March 15, the civic body will only give 50 percent rebate on penalty for delayed payment.

Property tax is one the important sources of revenue of civic body and due to the outbreak, the collection severely impacted. In order to collect the tax and also provide some respite to citizens, the civic body launched Abhay Yojana in December 2020. “Due to pandemic, the collection of property tax severely affected and many of the residents are going through financial difficulties. The scheme will certainly bring some relief for them,” said a senior official from the Property Tax department. He added that the scheme will also help the civic body to get revenue.

As per the property tax department of NMMC, the civic body collected Rs 187 crores tax from April 2020 to December 21, 2020. However, after the launch of the scheme, the collection rises and till March 1, it has already collected Rs 440 crores.

Earlier, the scheme was available till February 15. However, after citizens request, the civic body extended deadline twice. Now, after March 15, the civic body will waive off only 505 on penalty for delayed payment.

So far, the civic body collected Rs 172.42 crores as property tax during the scheme period and also waived off 60.10 crores penalty for delayed payments.