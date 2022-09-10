Navi Mumbai: NMMC collects over 40 tons of wet offering from immersion sites after Ganesh Visarjan

ANI

During the 10-day Ganeshotsav, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) collected over 40 tons of offerings (wet Nirmalya) from 134 artificial and 22 traditional immersion sites across the city. The civic kept the collected offerings separately at the Turbhe waste processing centre where these offerings will be processed into fertilizer scientifically.

Considering the environmental aspect, the civic body, like every other year, recycles wet offerings such as garlands, flowers, durva, tulas, shami, fruit peels, etc. Separate Nirmalya Kalshas was set up at 22 traditional immersion sites as well as 134 artificial immersion sites.

The civic body had also deputed separate vehicles at each immersion site and collected the offerings in a respectable manner. “We collected around 40 tons of wet Nirmalaya or offerings,” said a senior official from the Solid Waste Management department of NMMC.

NMMC is taking a slew of measures for 'Swachh Survekshan 2023' for which it displayed big hoardings are immersion sites and asked citizens to coordinate the civic body in getting number one in the survey.