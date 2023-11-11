Navi Mumbai: NMMC Collaborates With Experts To Address Future Water Needs | File

Navi Mumbai: In a concerted effort to address the burgeoning water demands driven by rapid urbanization, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), CIDCO, and Panvel Municipal Corporation are strategically aligning forces. Together, they are meticulously crafting a proposal set to be submitted to the government.

The proposal's core objective is to harness the untapped potential of the Kundalika river, specifically the water released from the hydropower project at Bhira, for the benefit of Navi Mumbai's citizens.

This collaborative initiative took center stage during a recent meeting of a specialized committee convened to explore alternative water sources. The high-stakes discussion unfolded at NMMC headquarters in Belapur on a Friday.

NMMC proactively responding to soaring water demands

Navi Mumbai, renowned for its water abundance derived from the Morbe Dam in Khalapur, Raigad district, is proactively addressing the mounting water demands expected with the city's rapid development. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar is leading the charge in identifying new water sources and has assembled a committee of experts for this purpose. The committee, in its second meeting, comprised specialists from IIT Bombay, VJTI, a retired Chief Engineer of Maharashtra Life Authority, a retired Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department of the Maharashtra Government, and officials from NMMC, all under the leadership of Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar. Their collective focus is on identifying new water sources to meet the demand projected until 2050.

In the committee's second meeting, discussions extended beyond the current water supply status of NMMC to include an analysis of the escalating water demand expected by 2050 due to population growth. Valuable insights were shared by the experts, who emphasized considering the development of 14 villages in Thane district, slated to be incorporated into the NMMC area in the future. The water requirements for the anticipated population surge in these areas were also deliberated upon.

Proposal to address water woes

Recognizing the interconnected nature of development in the NMMC area, PMC area, and other regions under CIDCO's administration, there was a suggestion to formulate a consolidated proposal addressing the water needs of all these areas. The civic chief directed the committee to explore this possibility. Additionally, the experts recommended an exhaustive search for a sustainable water source capable of meeting the escalating demand, coupled with the imperative for rigorous testing in this regard.

The meeting explored the prospect of CIDCO, PMC, and NMMC jointly proposing the utilization of water released into the Kundalika river from the hydropower project at Bhira. Furthermore, discussions revolved around the redirection of approximately 100 MLD (Million Liters Per Day) water from the Patalganga river through Tata Power generation. The committee mandated a detailed scrutiny and the submission of a technical report on the feasibility of transporting water from Khopoli to the Bhokarpada water treatment plant

