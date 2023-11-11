Navi Mumbai: NMMC Collaborates with Experts To Address Future Water Needs | File

Navi Mumbai, known for its water abundance attributed to the Morbe Dam in Khalapur, Raigad district, is proactively preparing for the escalating water demands anticipated with the city's rapid development. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar is spearheading efforts to identify new water sources and has instituted a specialized committee of experts for this purpose, with the committee recently convening for its second meeting.

Development of 14 villages in Thane

During the session, the existing water supply status of NMMC (Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation) was thoroughly examined, and strategic measures were deliberated upon, taking into account the projected population growth of the NMMC area by the year 2050. The experts provided valuable insights, emphasizing the need to consider the development of 14 villages in Thane district, slated to be incorporated into the NMMC area in the future. The water requirements for the impending population surge in these areas were also discussed.

Given the interconnected nature of development in the NMMC area, Panvel Municipal Corporation area, and other regions administered by CIDCO, there was a suggestion to formulate a consolidated proposal encompassing the water needs of all these areas. The committee was directed to explore this possibility. Furthermore, the experts recommended a comprehensive search for a sustainable water source that can meet the increasing demand, coupled with the need for rigorous testing in this regard.

Water released into Kundalika River from Bhira hydropower project

The meeting also explored the prospect of CIDCO, Panvel Municipal Corporation, and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation jointly proposing the utilization of water released into the Kundalika River from the hydropower project at Bhira. Additionally, there were discussions about the redirection of around 100 MLD (Million Liters Per Day) water from the Patalganga River through Tata Power generation. Detailed scrutiny and the submission of a technical report on the feasibility of bringing water from Khopoli to the Bhokarpada water treatment plant were mandated.

Addressing potential reservations by other organizations for available water in the Patalganga River, the committee considered the option of submitting proposals for the reservation of such water to the government through NMMC. The meeting concluded with recommendations for the preparation of a preliminary report on alternative sustainable water sources from the Kundlika River, marking a significant step in NMMC's commitment to securing the future water needs of the city.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)