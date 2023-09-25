Navi Mumbai: NMMC Cleanliness Initiative Secures Place In 'Best Of India Records' Again

NMMC now holds 3 'Best of India' records | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has achieved one more feat in the cleanliness of the city. The civic body involved citizens in its mission to achieve the number one rank in the annual Cleanliness Survey of the Central Government. It set three ‘Best of India Records’ in cleanliness.

Three special activities of NMMC under the 'Indian Swachhta League 2' were acknowledged by 'Best of India Records', an organization that records different records at the national level.

The civic body conducted three events on September 15, 16 and 17 under the 'Indian Swachhta League 2' and they all set records.

Indian Swachhta League 2

On September 15, a total of 1,83,144 students from 431 schools participated in the 'Swachh Painting Competition' under 'Indian Swachhta League 2'. Similarly, a total of 26,133 citizens took a digital oath of cleanliness in one day at Wonders Park in Nerul. Finally, on Sunday, September 17, NMMC conducted a mass oath-taking event at nine places across the city and a record number of 1.14 lakh cleanliness-loving students and citizens participated in the mass oath programme.

Mangrove cleanup campaign

On the same day, more than 10,500 citizens voluntarily participated in the mangrove cleanup campaign conducted at 5 locations along the creek in the city. Apart from this, under the 'Indian Swachhta League 2', Let's Celebrate Fitness, an NGO focused on promoting health and fitness, around 235 third-gender residents came together and created public awareness about cleanliness in an innovative way. The event showed solidarity and awareness about cleanliness in the city. These three initiatives set a new record in the Best of India Records.

International sportsperson BB Nayak handed over these awards to Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.