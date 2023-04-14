 Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief visits civic-run hospital to check COVID preparedness
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC chief visits civic-run hospital to check COVID preparedness

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief visits civic-run hospital to check COVID preparedness

Civic chief Rajesh Narvekar instructed officials to pay special attention to COVID-19 testing.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief visits civic-run hospital to check COVID preparedness | Sourced Photo

Amid the rising number of COVID cases in the city, the commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Rajesh Narvekar, inspected the health facilities at Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Airoli. He also reviewed the number of tests being conducted for COVID.

NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, inspected the health facilities at Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Airoli

NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, inspected the health facilities at Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Airoli | Sourced Photo

Narvekar instructed officials to pay special attention to COVID-19 testing. "Flu OPDs have been started in Vashi, Nerul, and Airoli hospitals. At present, as the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild, patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being kept in home isolation. There is a 7-day home isolation period, and during this period, the compliance with the COVID-19 prevention regulations by the patient," he said.

Read Also
India logs 11,109 new COVID-19 infections; active cases cross 49,000-mark
article-image

Appealed to get tested

Regarding COVID-19 preparedness, Narvekar said that wards for male and female COVID-19 patients, with a capacity of 20 beds each, have been reserved for treatment at Airoli Hospital, with necessary medicine and oxygen facilities arranged.

Meanwhile, he appealed to citizens exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, such as cough, cold, and fever, to get tested or seek medical advice and treatment immediately. "The citizens should immediately visit the municipal hospital and the primary civil health centre and get medical advice and treatment," he said.

NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, inspected the health facilities at Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Airoli

NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, inspected the health facilities at Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Airoli | Sourced Photo

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli sees over 1 lakh visitors since its inauguration in 2021

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli sees over 1 lakh visitors since its inauguration in 2021

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief visits civic-run hospital to check COVID preparedness

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief visits civic-run hospital to check COVID preparedness

'Over 6,000 spoons missing': Caterers running BMC headquarters request officials from taking away...

'Over 6,000 spoons missing': Caterers running BMC headquarters request officials from taking away...

Mumbai: Hoax caller who claimed 3 terrorists entered city from Dubai arrested

Mumbai: Hoax caller who claimed 3 terrorists entered city from Dubai arrested

Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders; bans various...

Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders; bans various...