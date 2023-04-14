Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief visits civic-run hospital to check COVID preparedness | Sourced Photo

Amid the rising number of COVID cases in the city, the commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Rajesh Narvekar, inspected the health facilities at Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Airoli. He also reviewed the number of tests being conducted for COVID.

NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, inspected the health facilities at Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Airoli | Sourced Photo

Narvekar instructed officials to pay special attention to COVID-19 testing. "Flu OPDs have been started in Vashi, Nerul, and Airoli hospitals. At present, as the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild, patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being kept in home isolation. There is a 7-day home isolation period, and during this period, the compliance with the COVID-19 prevention regulations by the patient," he said.

Appealed to get tested

Regarding COVID-19 preparedness, Narvekar said that wards for male and female COVID-19 patients, with a capacity of 20 beds each, have been reserved for treatment at Airoli Hospital, with necessary medicine and oxygen facilities arranged.

Meanwhile, he appealed to citizens exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, such as cough, cold, and fever, to get tested or seek medical advice and treatment immediately. "The citizens should immediately visit the municipal hospital and the primary civil health centre and get medical advice and treatment," he said.

NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, inspected the health facilities at Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Airoli | Sourced Photo