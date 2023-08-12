 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Chief Urges Citizens To Hoist Tricolour From August 13 To 15
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Chief Urges Citizens To Hoist Tricolour From August 13 To 15 | PTI

Navi Mumbai: As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Rajesh Narvekar has requested every household under the civic jurisdiction to hoist the National Flag from August 13 to 15.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) initiative, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is scheduled to take place nationwide from August 13 to 15. The campaign aims to inspire individuals to proudly display the national flag at their residences.

The municipal commissioner Mr. Narvekar said, “In harmony with the ongoing celebrations of Indian Independence, the 'Har Ghar Tricolor' endeavour is being continued this year as well. The initiative aims to keep the memories of India's revered struggle for freedom alive in people's hearts, fostering a spirit of patriotism and a deep connection to the nation's history”.

For the convenience of citizens, the civic body has set up centres in all eight ward offices to make available tricolour with a stick at a discounted price of only Rs.15.

