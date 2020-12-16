Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief issues show-cause notice to three officials for delay in issuing birth certificates

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of NMMC, issued a show-cause notice to three civic officials attached to Airoli ward after he made a surprise visit to the ward on Tuesday.
He found that citizens approaching the ward office for various works from getting birth certificates to marriage certificates are not treated well. He also found that various applications for birth and death certificates are pending for more than one month without a specific reason.
Last week, Bangar received a complaint through social media regarding the apathetic attitude of civic officials at Airoli ward. The complainant said that despite visiting the ward thrice, he did not receive the birth certificate of his daughter.
The civic chief took the complaint seriously and made a surprise visit to the ward office on Tuesday and checked files regarding birth, death, and marriage certificates. He found that there have been delays in issuing certificates from one month to three months without any specific reason. Bangar immediately issued a show-cause notice to three concerned civic employees, and based on their reply, he would initiate further action against them.
Bangar expressed displeasure that it is not a good thing for the citizen to lodge a complaint with the commissioner. He cleared that the behavior of every municipal officer and employee should be courteous towards the citizens coming for various work in the municipal office.
He also emphasized that while the facility of online application is available to the citizens, they do not need to come to the office. “The necessary changes have been made in the computer operating system and he also directed to pay special attention to how the citizens can get the certificates easily and in the least amount of time and without hassle,” said Bangar.
The municipal commissioner directed that citizens who do not come for a long time even after submitting the application and documents should be informed over the phone and through email. He stressed that there is an increase in interaction with the citizens at the local level.
Bangar also warned that any laxity in civic officials towards the execution of citizens’ work will not be tolerated. “In order to uplift the image of the corporation, there is a need to fulfill the expectations of the citizens by doing their works in the prescribed time and treating them with courtesy,” said Bangar.
