Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief issues show-cause notice to three officials for delay in issuing birth certificates

The civic chief took the complaint seriously and made a surprise visit to the ward office on Tuesday and checked files regarding birth, death, and marriage certificates. He found that there have been delays in issuing certificates from one month to three months without any specific reason. Bangar immediately issued a show-cause notice to three concerned civic employees, and based on their reply, he would initiate further action against them.

Bangar expressed displeasure that it is not a good thing for the citizen to lodge a complaint with the commissioner. He cleared that the behavior of every municipal officer and employee should be courteous towards the citizens coming for various work in the municipal office.

He also emphasized that while the facility of online application is available to the citizens, they do not need to come to the office. “The necessary changes have been made in the computer operating system and he also directed to pay special attention to how the citizens can get the certificates easily and in the least amount of time and without hassle,” said Bangar.