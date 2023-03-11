Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief asks officials to take stringent action against those dumping construction debris by roads

Rajesh Narvekar was on a surprise visit to the Belapur ward | FPJ

Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner again made a surprise visit to public toilets and market premises to check the cleanliness status. He directed officials to check construction debris being dumped along the road. Mr Narvekar visited various sectors and provided suggestions for improvement.

Narvekar directed officials to be more vigilant that debris should not be dumped in open spaces or on open plots. He also asked to take strict action.

He also instructed officials to ensure that roads are cleaned early in the morning to avoid difficulties for citizens during morning walks. The commissioner directed officials to take necessary action to increase the scope of the fish feed project in the Diwalegaon fish market and to start works for other civil facilities in the area as soon as possible.

He also inspected the Diwalegaon Jetty and toilets in the area and gave instructions on how to maintain cleanliness and better maintenance.

Narvekar visited several places during the tour, including Seawood Railway Bridge, Sector 40, 42, Karave, Ganpatsheth Tandel Maidan, Jewel of Navi Mumbai, Zotingdev Maidan, Sector 44, Palm Beach Marg, Diwalegaon, Sector 11, Sector 15, Kokan Bhavan and surrounding government office premises, Artist Village, and Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar.