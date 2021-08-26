Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar directs MIDC, CIDCO officials to coordinate with each other for uninterrupted water supply

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of NMMC held a meeting with the water supply department of MIDC and CIDCO to sort out issues of low-pressure water supply in a few areas under NMMC’s jurisidiction. He directed officials to coordinate among each other for uninterrupted water supply.

For the last one months, citizens from Digha, Airoli, Rabale and a few adjoining areas have been complaining of interrupted with low-pressure water supply.

Under the NMMC area, water is mainly supplied from the Morbe dam owned by NMMC. However, CIDCO and MIDC also supply in few areas. Similarly, NMMC supplies water in few areas of CIDCO from its Morbe dam.

After several complaints from public representatives, civic chief Bangar called an urgent meeting of the officials of MIDC and CIDCO's water supply department with the corporation and instructed to re-arrange the water distribution by observing the water distribution process and ensure uninterrupted with proper pressure water supply.

Apart from NMMC’s officials, Executive Engineer, MIDC R.G. Rathod, and CIDCO Chief Engineer Rajendra Dahatkar and Superintend Engineer Water Supply Pranik Mul were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, it was noticed that around 54 days since July 1, the water supply from the MIDC was irregular. “The water supply was affected due to heavy rainfall and shut down for maintenance. However, since July 1, the water supply was not satisfactory,” said civic chief Bangar during the meeting.

“Considering that water supply is an important issue and people's daily need, civic chief directed the three authorities –Municipal Corporation, CIDCO and MIDC - to coordinate with each other and re-arrange water distribution to ensure satisfactory water supply everywhere. He also directed to regularly review the results after the rescheduling,” said Sanjay Desai, city engineer of NMMC.

Meanwhile, residents of Kamothe, Kharghar, and Taloja have planned to stage a protest at CIDCO Bhawan in Belapur on Friday to demand to provide adequate water. Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association, Kharghar Forum and Kamothe Colony Forum will stage protest.

