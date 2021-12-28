Navi Mumbai: NMMC chalks out plan for vaccination of children between 15-18 years, booster dose for frontline workers

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, held a meeting with the Health Department to chalk out a plan to vaccinate children between 15 and 18 years and the booster dose to frontline workers and citizens above 60 years with comorbidities. He directed officials to explore options for a smooth vaccination drive for children in schools and by visiting housing societies.

Following a decision taken by the central government to vaccinate children between 15 and 18 years from January 3, the civic body started the preparation.

The civic chief also directed officials to prepare data of the exact number of children between this age group.

Apart from 118 vaccination centers, the civic body is also exploring options to vaccinate children at schools and it has sought permission from the government. According to senior civic officials, soon after getting an order from the government, it will start vaccination.

NMMC was the first corporation in the MMR to complete the first dose of covid vaccine to 100 percent of the eligible citizens above 18 years. Even 85% of the citizens have been given both doses. Under the NMMC jurisdiction, above 18 years, there are around 11,70,000 citizens of which around 9.43 lakhs have taken both doses of the vaccines.

The commissioner also suggested that covid care centers, which are not functioning at present, can be used as vaccination venues. “As the regular vaccination continues to achieve the 100 percent target, the precaution vaccine above 60 years with comorbidities and frontline workers will also start from January 10. We will keep additional venues ready for a smooth vaccination drive,” said an official from the civic health department.

Meanwhile, considering the increasing number of covid patients in the last few days and the risk of Omicron variant, the number of covid tests has been increased upto 10,000 tests per day.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 07:41 PM IST