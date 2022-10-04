Navi Mumbai: NMMC celebrates World Senior Citizen Day

Photo: File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) celebrated World Senior Citizens Day by organizing various activities to encourage inherent artistic qualities among senior citizens. The event received great enthusiasm as it could have not happened due to Covid in the last two years.

"The Senior Citizen's Day ceremony, which could not be held for the last two years due to the impact of Covid-19, concluded with great enthusiasm at the Vishnudas Bhave auditorium," said a senior civic official.

On this occasion, 232 senior citizens who completed 75 years of age and 26 couples who completed 50 years of marriage were honoured by the civic body.

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik mentioned that senior citizens' recreational centres are psychological support for them to get together and participate in each other's happiness.

Naik also suggested that help centres with contact numbers should be started to help senior citizens with difficulty.

Belapur MLA Mandatai Mhatre praised the various activities being implemented by NMMC for the elderly.

