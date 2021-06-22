Navi Mumbai: NMMC begins work on Rs 109 crore science park 'Museum Island' in Nerul

Navi Mumbaikars will soon have a science park where their children can understand the future technology that evolves around the environment, life, energy, space, and machines and movements. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started the work on Rs 109 crores science park in Nerul.

The science park will be known as Museum Island and it aims to create sustainable, entertaining learning places that provide opportunities for young people to participate in science.

“The science park will inspire new generations of innovators and enable all people to make informed opinions about scientific developments that affect their lives,” said a senior civic official from NMMC, attached to the project.

Once the project is completed, the park will help the young people to explore the possibilities of science and will also show the real-life applications and implications of modern technologies, officials claim.

As per the plan, the proposed science park will be contructed in two phases in an area of around 20,000 square meters behind Wonders Park in Nerul East.

In the first phase, a science centre will be developed that will comprise a science museum and convention centre. In the second phase, a museum of vintage cars will be developed. In the later stage, the proposed science park will later be integrated with the amusement park (Wonders Park) in order to give another dimension to the existing public infrastructure.

According to a senior official from NMMC’s engineering department, the work on the science park has already started and within two years, it will be completed.

The proposed science museum will be developed based on five different concepts- environment, life, energy, space, and machines and movements. Separate spaces will be allotted for explaining and interpreting each concept.

“On the ground floor of the science museum, there will be an administrative department and the service areas including a coffee and souvenir shop. On the first floor, there will be the ‘environment exhibit’ and ‘life exhibit’ areas,” said the official, adding that on the second floor, there will be the ‘energy exhibit’ and ‘machines and movements exhibit’ areas. “The ‘space exhibit’ area will be on the third floor,” another officer from the engineering department said.

Similarly, in the convention centre, the ground floor will have service areas. On the first floor, there will administrative department, conference and meeting rooms, and a cafeteria. “On the second floor we will have a function area, a multi-purpose hall, green rooms, and back-stage facilities,” he said.