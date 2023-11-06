Navi Mumbai: NMMC Begins iNCOVACC COVID Precautionary Dose For Citizens Above 18 Years

iNCOVACC | IANS

In accordance with the state government's guidelines, the iNCOVACC vaccine has been included in the COVID vaccination program. Initially introduced in April 2023 as a precautionary dose for citizens above 60 years due to their heightened risk of comorbidities, demand from individuals of all age groups has led to its availability for all citizens aged 18 and above. Starting from November 1, 2023, vaccination for this age group is now in progress.

iNCOVACC

iNCOVACC is the first intranasal anti-corona vaccine, enhancing cell immune responses while being safe as it's administered without an injection into the muscle.

This precautionary dose is available to individuals who have completed 6 months after receiving their second dose of Covishield or Covaxin. You can receive the vaccine at public hospitals within the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, specifically in Vashi, Nerul, and Airoli, between 9 am and 5 pm. Proof of your second dose is required for vaccination.

Navi Mumbaikars who are eligible for this vaccination are encouraged to receive the iNCOVACC precautionary dose to protect themselves from COVID-19. This initiative is being carried out under the leadership of Commissioner Shri. Rajesh Narvekar.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Civic Body Organises Climate Change Awareness Program In Panvel School

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)